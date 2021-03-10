Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Gap Down to $10.61

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $9.80. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 3,235 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

