Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $80.43. 3,809,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,029,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Get Chewy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.