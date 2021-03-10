CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Up 5.4%

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.77. 121,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 544,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHFS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. Research analysts predict that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.