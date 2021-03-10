Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.02. 3,204,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,311,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 188,538 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

