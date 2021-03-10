Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 225.8% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 225.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,094,892 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

