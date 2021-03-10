Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Up 7.9%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 601,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,371,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.