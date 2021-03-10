Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.56 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Chimpion has a market cap of $115.56 million and $537,445.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00006498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038716 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

