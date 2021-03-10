China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 804.5% from the February 11th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 648,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,929. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Natural Resources worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

