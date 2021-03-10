China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 155,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,178. China XD Plastics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

