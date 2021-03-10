China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CXDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 155,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,178. China XD Plastics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07.
China XD Plastics Company Profile
