Chonk (CHONK) Market Cap Tops $5.33 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. One Chonk token can now be bought for $136.71 or 0.00244263 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $389,223.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.32 or 0.00504418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00074479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $302.78 or 0.00540963 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

