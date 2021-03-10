Chonk (CHONK) Price Up 46.2% Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for $130.83 or 0.00233907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $302,268.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

