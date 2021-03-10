Christopher P. Marr Sells 10,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CUBE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $39.24.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
