Christopher P. Marr Sells 10,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

