ChromaDex Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ChromaDex in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ChromaDex stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $708.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $23.66.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ChromaDex by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

