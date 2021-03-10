ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $13.38. ChromaDex shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 18,609 shares traded.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

