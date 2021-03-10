Chronologic Market Capitalization Reaches $224,033.20 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $224,033.20 and $8.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.