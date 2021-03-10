Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $246.80

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.80 and last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 8559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.85.
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
