Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $246.80

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.80 and last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 8559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.85.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

