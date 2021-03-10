Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a PE ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

