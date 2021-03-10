CIBC Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $7.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

PEYUF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

