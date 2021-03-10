CIBC Increases Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target to $9.00

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS FECCF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 2,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

