CIBC Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,993. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

