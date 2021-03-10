CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $3.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 20,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

