CIBC Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to $27.50

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

