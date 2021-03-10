Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.55. 554,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,057,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.