Cigna Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $22.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.58.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna stock opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.61. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $242.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.