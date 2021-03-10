Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Valmir Fernandes Sells 12,000 Shares

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Valmir Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. 4,073,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cinemark by 65.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,030,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 361.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

