Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Cinemark worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 704,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 318,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cinemark by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 326,523 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

