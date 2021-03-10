Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

