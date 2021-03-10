CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.31

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 1773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CIT Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

