Citigroup Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $375.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

DE stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,444. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $363.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

