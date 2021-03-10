Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.82. 13,030,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,446,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.