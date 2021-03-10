Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.92. 10,890,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,517,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.