Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

CZWI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 29,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

