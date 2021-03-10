City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth $320,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.