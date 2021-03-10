Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 11,519 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

CVEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 32,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The firm has a market cap of $263.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

