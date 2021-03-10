Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

CLAR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 6,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.11 million, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

