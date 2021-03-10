Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Issues Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

