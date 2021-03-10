Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 4,126 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.59% of Cactus worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,793. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

