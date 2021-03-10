Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 741,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,879,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,555,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.29.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.