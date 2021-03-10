Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of CoreSite Realty worth $32,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,776. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of COR stock opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.