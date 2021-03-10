Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

TFC stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

