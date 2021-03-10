Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Tower Semiconductor worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

