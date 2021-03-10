Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

