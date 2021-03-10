Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 68,287 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of The Howard Hughes worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.