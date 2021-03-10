Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,833,681 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,833,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,776,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,468,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

SHO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

