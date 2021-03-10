Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,116,989 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,116,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,776,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

