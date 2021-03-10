Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $29.04 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.60% of Allison Transmission worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,500,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $33,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

