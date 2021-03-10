Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $6,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

