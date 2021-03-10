Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,837 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.14% of Sanderson Farms worth $33,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Shares of SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

