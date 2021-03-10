Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 532,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,440,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

