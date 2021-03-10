Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,545,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,855,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.25% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

